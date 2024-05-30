TDP releases book on Pinnelli’s ‘atrocities’ in Macherla

VIJAYAWADA : Releasing a book titled ‘Pinnelli Paisachikatvam’ at the party headquarters on Wednesday, TDP leaders said Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy committed several atrocities with the support of the YSRC government.

Besides alleging that eight murders and 79 attacks took place during the term of Pinnelli, the Opposition leaders said irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore happened in Macherla constituency.

Speaking after releasing the book, TDP senior leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Buddha Venkanna, Pilli Manikyala Rao, Mareddy Srinivasulu Reddy and Dharu Naik said the YSRC fielded Pinnelli in the Assembly polls in 2019 as its candidate from Macherla, who actually had stolen the idols in temples when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister of the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh.

“Since then Pinnelli and his brother have been committing various kinds of atrocities in the segment. Taking advantage of the government in power which is of his party, he has looted the whole area, minting a whopping Rs 2,000 crore,” Venkanna said.

Though Pinnelli has obtained bail in the case of damaging the EVMs, he is still facing several cases, including a case under Section 307 of IPC, said High Court Advocate Kishore. “The local police are hand in glove with Pinnelli and in fact, the policemen are running the whole show. This will not run for long and one day Pinnelli has to pay heavily for the destruction he has caused,” he said.

The TDP leaders made it clear that soon after the NDA comes to power in the State, severe action will be initiated against Pinnelli. “The Macherla MLA has to pay a very heavy price for the sins that he has committed till now,” the TDP leaders asserted.