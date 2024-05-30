Tomatoes at Madanapalle become dearer

CHITTOOR : Adverse weather conditions have drastically impacted tomato arrivals in Asia’s largest tomato market, Madanapalle. Mercury level soaring above 38 degrees Celsius has caused flowers to wilt and drop without forming fruits. Tomato crops can withstand temperature of upto 35 degrees Celsius.
With yields plummeting to just 50-70 crates this year from around 140 crates per acre last year, prices of the essential commodity have spiked to anywhere between Rs 19 and Rs 40 per kg from Rs 9 to Rs 12 per kg last year. As a result, farmers are suffering severe losses due to fluctuating prices and reduced yields. Currently, a crate (30 kg) is priced at up to Rs 1,200. Traders are of the view that prices of tomatoes may continue to surge for the next couple of weeks. “The prices will continue to soar till the end of July. There will be a drop in price after the start of the monsoon season in Anantapur district,” said a farmer from the Madanapalle division.
The Madanapalle market has been receiving an average of 190-240 metric tonnes of tomatoes daily from Madanapalle, B Kothakota, Tamballapalle, and Punganur in Andhra Pradesh, as well as Rayalpadu and Srinivasapuram in Karnataka. The arrivals at the market significantly dropped to 50,290 quintals from 78,750 quintals in April last year. As a result, exports have been affected due to the drop in arrivals at the Madnapalle market. During peak season, exports reach up to 1,200 MT. Farmers from Punganur and Madanapalle markets usually export tomatoes to Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, and West Bengal. Currently, tomatoes are being exported only to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.
Further, pest attacks have added to the woes of farmers as yields have been affected in major tomato-producing areas like Thamballapalle, Piler, Punganur, and Srinivasapuram.