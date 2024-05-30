Tomatoes at Madanapalle become dearer

CHITTOOR : Adverse weather conditions have drastically impacted tomato arrivals in Asia’s largest tomato market, Madanapalle. Mercury level soaring above 38 degrees Celsius has caused flowers to wilt and drop without forming fruits. Tomato crops can withstand temperature of upto 35 degrees Celsius.

With yields plummeting to just 50-70 crates this year from around 140 crates per acre last year, prices of the essential commodity have spiked to anywhere between Rs 19 and Rs 40 per kg from Rs 9 to Rs 12 per kg last year. As a result, farmers are suffering severe losses due to fluctuating prices and reduced yields. Currently, a crate (30 kg) is priced at up to Rs 1,200. Traders are of the view that prices of tomatoes may continue to surge for the next couple of weeks. “The prices will continue to soar till the end of July. There will be a drop in price after the start of the monsoon season in Anantapur district,” said a farmer from the Madanapalle division.