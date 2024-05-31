Andhra Pradesh: Nodal officer to curb animal slaughter

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta has appointed Additional Inspector General M Ravindranath Babu as the State-level nodal officer to curb illegal transportation and slaughtering of animals during Bakrid festival. District-level and unit level nodal officers have also been appointed to address the issue.

The State level nodal officer shall deal with cases and complaints pertaining to the illegal transportation and slaughter of animals in violation of the provisions of the AP Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977 (Transport of Animals Rules 1978, Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules 2001 and Slaughterhouse Rules, 2001). The DGP appealed to the people to pass information on illegal cow slaughter by calling helpline 100 and 112.