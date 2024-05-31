Counting should not be disrupted: CEO

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena cautioned that those causing interruption and resorting to clashes at the counting centres will be arrested and sent to jail immediately. He also made it clear that the candidates and their agents will be sent out of the counting centres if they act against the Elecction Commission guidelines.

Speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the strong rooms and counting centres at Krishna University in Machilipatnam on Thursday, the CEO said there is no permission to organise processions and victory rallies after the announcement of election results. The district SPs have already sensitised the candidates in this regard.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements for the counting, the CEO suggested that uninterrupted power supply and internet be ensured at the counting centres.

Krishna District Collector DK Balaji explained the arrangements at the counting halls and the process of counting postal ballots and votes in EVMs. Counting of postal ballots and EVMs related to Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Pedana, Pamarru, Avanigadda, Gannavaram and Penamaluru Assembly constituencies, and Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency will be held at Krishna University.

Later in the day, the CEO inspected the strong rooms and counting centres at SRKR Engineering College and Vishnu College in Bhimavaram.

Stating that the polling process in West Godavari district was completed successfully with the coordinated efforts of the official machinery, the CEO suggested that foolproof measures be taken for the smooth conduct of counting with the same spirit. He made it clear that those having the identity cards issued by the EC should only be allowed into the counting halls and mobile phones and electronic gadgets should not be allowed.

Explaining the arrangements, West Godavari District Collector Sumit Kumar said quality training has been provided to supervisors, assistants, micro observers and other staff to be involved in the counting process.