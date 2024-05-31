e-Mulakat launched in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : In a significant development, the officials of Rajahmundry Central Prison on Wednesday have created an online platform for the inmates to meet their family members.

The initiative, e-Mulakat, facilitates the relatives of the prisoners to speak and see them through video calls. Central Jail Superintendent S Rahul said that the initiative is aimed at making the process of connecting with the prisoners much easier for their family members who are far away from the State.

The programme uses video conference facilities, enabling the family members to see and speak to the inmates without the need of coming all the way to the jail, Rahul said. Calling it a stress-free approach, the jail superintendent mentioned that the initiative was launched for the first time in the State in Rajamahendravaram.

The system works in the same way as in Mulakat, where the family takes an appointment beforehand. To facilitate the e-Mulakat, a separate computer room was opened in the jail as well as an e-Mulakat website, said Rahul.

Stating the new programme is useful for senior citizens, sick prisoners and families who live outside the State, he said that the facility is provided twice a week and would help the prisoners to come out of depression and mental sickness.