Fans flaunt ‘Pithapuram MLA’ stickers on bikes

VIJAYAWADA : With the counting date inching closer, Jana Sena Party activists and supporters are gearing up to celebrate the ‘certain victory’ of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan against YSRC candidate Vanga Geetha from Pithapuram Assembly constituency. Fans are fixing stickers of ‘Pithapuram MLA Gari Taluka’, which translates to ‘Belongs to Pithapuram MLA’ on numberplates of their two-wheelers, in a creative way of extending their support to the JSP chief.

After the devastating defeat of Pawan Kalyan from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly constituencies in the last elections, the fans are confident of the JSP chief’s landslide victory from Pithapuram this time with the support of TDP and BJP. The fans’ frenzy has reached a new peak with the ground level reports predicting Pawan Kalyan’s victory from Pithapuram with a huge margin. So they have started fixing stickers ‘Pithapuram MLA Gari Taluka’ on the numberplates of their two-wheelers and cars.

“We are confident that Pawan Kalyan is going to win with a huge majority from Pithapuram. As I am a big fan of Pawan Kalyan, I have fixed ‘Pithapuram MLA Gari Taluka’ sticker on the numberplate of my motorcycle, besides posting it on my Instagram account,” said Anjaneyulu, a youngster.

The fans’ frenzy has brought big business to stickering shops in Vijayawada. The same trend is also being followed by followers of TDP, and stickers of ‘Mana Mangalagiri Mana Lokesh’ have come up.

“After the photos of ‘Pithapuram MLA Gari Taluka’ stickers have gone viral on social media, activists of JSP and TDP have started visiting the stickering shops to get stickers. It has become a new trend now,” said Nagaraju, owner of a stickering shop in Besant Road.