More than 32k pupils qualify APECET-2024

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 32,881 candidates have qualified for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET-2024). Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman K Hemachandra Reddy and APECET chairman Srinivas Rao announced the results at JNTU-Anantapur on Thursday.

The APECET exam was held on May 8 at 14 centres across the State. The pass percentage was 90.41, which is less compared to the previous year’s pass percentage of 92.55. Of the total of 37,767 registered students, 36,369 appeared for the exam. It is to be noted that this year too girls outperformed boys.

The pass percentage of girls was 93.34, while the boy’s pass percentage was only 89.35. APECET chairman Srinivas Rao said that the keys are hosted on the website, and the objections are invited from the students till 5 pm on May 12.