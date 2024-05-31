TDP complains to CEC over Sajjala’s provocation

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told his party chief election agents to select those who do not care the rules and can argue vehemently even against the rules with a view to subdue the agents of opposition parties, as YSRC counting agents, the TDP on Thursday urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to take action against him for his reprehensible and provocative statements to instigate the YSRC counting agents.

In a representation submitted to the Election Commission officials, a TDP delegation led by former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao also urged the EC to instruct the Returning Officers of all the constituencies to make arrangements to put the area meant for counting agents under CCTV camera surveillance.

The TDP felt that Sajjala’s statement was highly provocative and clearly suggesting illogical arguments by the counting agents. “The intent of the statement will certainly be reflected in the behaviour of the YSRC counting agents in the counting halls on June 4, the TDP mentioned in the representation.

“In the wake of violence during the polls, Sajjala’s statement is fraught with the deliberate motive to disturb the counting process with unreasonable arguments with the supervisors and agents of opposition parties. Such behaviour of the YSRC counting agents may cause a lot of disturbance in the counting halls, which may lead to delay in counting and concomitant law and order problem,” the TDP leaders explained.