Vijayawada railway division stresses optimising commercial ops, passenger experience

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Railway Division Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu emphasised optimising commercial operations and improving customer satisfaction by expediting service delivery.

He reviewed the commercial performance of the division with senior officials on Thursday. He discussed in length regarding revenue growth strategies and initiatives to enhance the passenger experience. He reviewed passenger earnings, freight loading, and parcel loading performance.

Staff were suggested to devise ways and means to shore up the earnings, especially in areas like non-fare revenue and sundry earnings. He also stressed resolving passenger grievances, and other coach complaints and tending to the needs of elderly passengers.

He encouraged the commercial team to strive for excellence and achieve the targets laid down by Zonal Railways. DCM Md Ali Khan, ACM V Ravi Varmna, ACM Shailesh Kumar Singh, inspectors, and others attended the meeting.

