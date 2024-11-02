Focus on safety at Bapatla beaches

GUNTUR: As Kartika Masam is set to commence on November 2, Bapatla district police are implementing comprehensive safety measures along the coastline to protect the influx of devotees expected to visit. It is important to note that each year, two to three lakh devotees gather at Suryalanka, Ramapuram, and Vadarevu beaches to take a holy dip during Kartika Masam. The crowds also include students from various schools and colleges, as well as families on field trips.

To ensure safety, district officials have designated every 50 meters along the coast as sectors, with police personnel and a diver stationed at each. Essential safety equipment, including ropes and life jackets, has been arranged, and police officers have been instructed to patrol the coastline in boats, limiting how far devotees can venture into the sea. Additionally, cautionary boards with safety advisories have been placed along the beaches.