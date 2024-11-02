Focus on safety at Bapatla beaches

GUNTUR: As Kartika Masam is set to commence on November 2, Bapatla district police are implementing comprehensive safety measures along the coastline to protect the influx of devotees expected to visit. It is important to note that each year, two to three lakh devotees gather at Suryalanka, Ramapuram, and Vadarevu beaches to take a holy dip during Kartika Masam. The crowds also include students from various schools and colleges, as well as families on field trips.
To ensure safety, district officials have designated every 50 meters along the coast as sectors, with police personnel and a diver stationed at each. Essential safety equipment, including ropes and life jackets, has been arranged, and police officers have been instructed to patrol the coastline in boats, limiting how far devotees can venture into the sea. Additionally, cautionary boards with safety advisories have been placed along the beaches.
A team of 40 skilled divers will be on standby at all beaches around the clock for emergency rescues. Civil and marine police units are positioned at strategic locations from Ramapuram beach to the Vodarevu coastline, spanning over 700 meters. CCTV cameras and a control room have been set up to monitor the crowd, ensuring swift responses to any incidents.
Special bus services will operate on weekends and Kartika Pournami, providing convenient transportation to Suryalanka and Bapatla for pilgrims. Over 250 police personnel will be deployed on Kartika Pournami, anticipating a higher turnout.
The district administration has also mobilized sanitation teams to conduct special clean-up efforts at the beaches, maintaining a hygienic environment for visitors. Basic amenities, including potable water, portable toilets, and medical camps, have been arranged at key locations along the beaches for public convenience.