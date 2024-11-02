Govt has no desire for political vendetta: CM Naidu

SRIKAKULAM : Asserting that the TDP-led NDA government has no desire for political vendetta, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu maintained that those who foisted cases against TDP activists and leaders under the previous YSRC regime will not be spared.

Following the launch of Deepam 2.0 scheme, Naidu addressed a public meeting Praja Vedika at Idupuram village under Ichchapuram mandal in Srikakulam district on Friday. As part of the scheme, the government will provide three free cylinders to poor families every year.

It may be pointed out that the free gas cylinder scheme was one of the promises under the ‘Super Six’ guarantees. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, State Ministers Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies), Kinjarapu Atchannaidu (Agriculture), Kondapalli Srinivas (MSME), Ichchapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok, District Collector Swapnil Dinkar, SP Maheswara Reddy and others were present.

Launching the scheme, the Chief Minister said as many as 1,671 households from Idupuram village were eligible for the scheme. The State government will incur additional expense of `2,684 crore per year to implement the scheme. He explained that the government will reimburse the money paid for the cylinder by beneficiaries into their bank accounts within 48 hours of receiving the cylinder.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, along with Civil Supplies Minister Nandendla Manohar, visited the house of Santhamma and handed over an LPG cylinder to her.

Women should not be limited to cooking and raising children: Naidu

On the occasion, Naidu made tea in Santhamma’s kitchen. He also visited Balijepalli Janaki and gave her Rs 4,000 pension under the single woman category. He enquired about her health and her family.