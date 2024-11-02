Govt showed disrespect to Sriramulu, ignored significance of Nov 1: YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC slammed the TDP-led NDA government for failing to celebrate the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day. Former minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and former MLA Malladi Vishnu paid floral tributes to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu at the YSRC central office on Friday for Amarajeevi’s supreme sacrifice for a separate Andhra State.

Vellampalli said, “The non-observance of AP Formation Day amounts to undermining the supreme sacrifice of Amarajeevi, and a disrespect to the Arya Vysya community to which Sriramulu belonged.”

He also lashed out at the NDA government for ignoring the Arya Vysya community during the constitution of the TTD Trust Board.

Malladi demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan apologise to the Arya Vysya community for not giving due representation to it in nominated posts. He demanded that the NDA government celebrate the AP Formation Day in a grand manner, recognising the historical significance of November 1.

Vellampalli reminded that the previous TDP government chose to observe June 2 (Telangana Formation Day) ‘Nava Nirmana Deeksha Day incurring a huge expenditure.