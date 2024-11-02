Man asked to do community service in temple theft case

ONGOLE:In a landmark judgment under the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Suraksha Samhita (BNSS) laws, the Kanigiri First-Class Judicial Magistrate Court, presided over by Judge K Bharat Chandra, has sentenced a convict to community service as an alternative form of punishment. This is the first instance of such a sentence in the state under the new laws, reflecting a shift towards rehabilitative justice for minor, non-violent crimes.

According to Prakasam police, on the evening of October 13, 2024, the accused, Pola Anakaiah (28) from Kanigiri, entered the Ayyappa Swamy Temple at the Kanigiri-Doruvu Bazar, stole three brass kalasams worth approximately Rs 3,000, and damaged CCTV equipment.

After being spotted by devotees, Anakaiah fled but was swiftly apprehended by Kanigiri police, who recovered the stolen items. They registered a case and filed charges under BNS laws, specifically under Sections 303(2) and 324(4). On Friday, the court sentenced Anakaiah to 18 days of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 200 for the offense of mischief under Section 324(3) of BNS. Additionally, he was ordered to perform community service from November 2 to December 31, 2024. For three hours daily, from 6 AM to 9 AM, Anakaiah will clean and sweep the main streets of Kanigiri under the supervision of the Municipal Commissioner.