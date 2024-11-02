New TTD Board: Raw deal irks Kadapa TDP men

KADAPA: TDP leaders from Kadapa are feeling disappointed as there is no representation from the district in the newly constituted Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board, despite having won five of the seven Assembly seats in a spectacular show.

In the previous government, the district had four members on the Board, but there is no representation this time. The Arya Vysya community is disillusioned, having had high hopes after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu promised to provide representation in the temple boards, a promise that has not materialized.

Several prominent TDP leaders, including former MLC Bachalapullayya and BJP district president Vangal Shashibhushan Reddy, as well as many first-line leaders, were expecting to secure corporation chairman posts. However, these positions were allocated to leaders from the coastal districts instead.

During the previous YSRC administration, several leaders from Kadapa, including B. Sinayak, Maseema Babu, and prominent Vaishya leaders like Chippagiri Prasad and Maruti Prasad, were appointed to the TTD Board, leaving TDP leaders hopeful that they too would secure roles under Naidu’s government.

However, they are now concerned as the second round of Corporation Chairmanship appointments has yet to be announced. Members of the Arya Vysya community across the state have also voiced their displeasure, feeling overlooked despite promises made.

While TDP leaders remain hopeful about future opportunities, they express frustration at the current delays.