Post-Diwali air pollution levels surge across Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Following Diwali festivities, air pollution levels across Andhra Pradesh have shown a marked increase, with concern about its impact on humans, animals and the environment alike.

On November 1, the day after Diwali, AQI (Air Quality Index) levels revealed a notable rise in pollution across several cities. As of 9 pm, Amaravati recorded an AQI of 190, Anantapur 100, Chittoor 93, Rajamahendravaram 164, Tirupati 85, Vijayawada 117, and Visakhapatnam 238. Earlier in the day, AQI readings at 9 am showed Amaravati at 181, Anantapur at 122, Chittoor at 163, Rajamahendravaram at 176, Tirupati at 104, Vijayawada at 125, and Visakhapatnam at 246.

On October 31, Diwali night, AQI levels were comparatively lower with Amaravati at 81, Anantapur at 109, Chittoor at 162, Rajamahendravaram at 124, Tirupati at 116, Vijayawada at 84, and Visakhapatnam at 180.

Data from last year reflects higher levels, with Chittoor leading the State with an AQI of 350, followed by Visakhapatnam at 322. Other places, like Rajamahendravaram, Amaravati and Tirupati, also experienced AQI levels in the ‘Poor’ category, reaching 255, 232, and 208 respectively.

An environmental professor from Andhra University addressed the issue of seasonal air quality decline, explaining that various factors contribute to the pollution levels in different cities. He pointed out that in Visakhapatnam, a combination of industrial emissions, high population density, and a rise in vehicle usage worsens air quality, while the reason could be different in another city. “The prevalence of personal vehicles over public transportation has led to increased vehicle emissions, with many households owning multiple vehicles,” he noted.

“Temperature inversions create a ‘blanket effect,’ trapping pollutants near the ground and preventing their dispersal. Additionally, the decomposition of plant material during this season adds to the biopollution. This stagnant cold air leads to a buildup of pollutants, which then linger, impacting air quality and posing health risks,” he added.