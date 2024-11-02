‘Sriramulu will be duly respected on Dec 15’

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when YSRC leaders faulted the NDA government for not celebrating the State Formation Day on November 1, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said though November 1 remembered as the AP Formation Day, but different developments related to the formation of Andhra State, Andhra Pradesh after joining with Telangana State and once again as Andhra Pradesh after State bifurcation took place on different dates.

Addressing a meeting after launching the free LPG cylinder distribution in Srikakulam district on Friday, Naidu said his government is committed to respecting Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life to achieve Statehood for Andhra.

Stating that Andhra State was formed because of the sacrifice of Sriramulu, the Chief Minister said after launching fast-unto-death on October 19, 1952, Sriramulu breathed his last on December 15.

After continuing the indefinite hunger strike for 58 days, Sriramulu sacrificed his life for the Statehood of Andhra. Following the subsequent agitation after his death, Andhra State was announced on October 1, 1953, Naidu said.

Recalling that Andhra Pradesh State was formed on November 1, 1956 after merging Andhra State and Telangana, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh was separated from Telangana on June 2, 2014.

“Different developments related to Andhra Pradesh took place on different dates. We have discussed all the issues at length in the recent Cabinet meeting, and took a decision to celebrate the day Potti Sriramulu sacrificed his life (December 15) as a special day to respect Amarajeevi,” the Chief Minister said.