Will open ‘Red Book’ 3rd chapter soon: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Revealing that he will soon open the third chapter of ‘Red Book’, Minister for Human Resource Development and IT Nara Lokesh has asserted that those who troubled the TDP rank and file during the previous YSRC regime will not be spared.

During his visit to the US, Lokesh unveiled the statue of TDP founder NT Rama Rao at Atlanta. Mentioning that Jagan announced to come up with ‘Good Book’ after getting afraid of ‘Red Book’, Lokesh said, “The YSRC chief lacks clarity on what to write in his Good Book.”

“It is just a matter of two minutes time to arrest all those who violated the law, and harassed the cadres of the opposition parties during the previous YSRC regime. But we should maintain dignity, and focus on putting the State back on track as the people gave an overwhelming mandate to the coalition,” he said, adding that ‘Red Book’ will be implemented in a proper way.

Expressing happiness over his US visit, Lokesh said, “All the globally-renowned companies gave a red carpet welcome to me soon after mentioning the name of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (CBN), and that is the brand image of CBN. The entire world is looking towards Andhra Pradesh because of the sole reason of Naidu.”

“I could get the TCS unit to the State only after a 90-minute discussion with the company chairman Chandrasekaran, because of CBN. Also, I got the appointment of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella with just an email,” the IT Minister said.

The Telugu people across the globe are now getting so much respect only because of NTR who brought the TDP to power within nine months of launching it, he said.

NTR is a synonym for strict discipline and commitment and the very word ‘self-respect’ immediately reminds the name of celebrity NTR, the TDP general secretary hailed.

Maintaining that Naidu was sent to jail by the previous government for no fault of his, Lokesh recalled that the entire Telugu community, including NRIs came onto the road protesting against his arrest.