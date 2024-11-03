CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Rs 860-crore mission to make AP pothole-free by Sankranti
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a mission to achieve pothole-free roads in the State, at a cost of Rs 860 crore.
Formally commencing the road repairs at Vennelapalem village in Pendurthi Assembly constituency of Anakapalli district on Saturday, Naidu instructed officials to ensure that all roads in the State are free of potholes by Sankranti.
Entrusting the responsibility of completing the task within two months to Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy and the Secretary of the Department, Naidu warned, “I will inspect all the roads through drones and will punish contractors who do not complete the works by Sankranti.”
Further, he remarked, “People visiting the State during the harvest festival should feel proud to have such beautiful roads here.”
Stating that majority of roads in the State were in an abysmal condition, Naidu accused the previous regime of neglecting repair works. He ridiculed former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for building a luxurious palace at Rushikonda with Rs 450 crore instead of roads.
Asserting that the State government has chalked out a clear plan for developing roads over the next five years, the Chief Minister said works to lay national highways with Rs 76,000 crore have begun and will be completed in the next two-and-a-half years.
Additionally, he explained that works for Bhogapuram-Mulapet road, Amaravati Outer Ring Road and Vijayawada East Bypass Road will be taken up at a cost of Rs 50,000 crore. “Over the next five years, roads and highways will be constructed in the State with a total expenditure of Rs 1.25 lakh crore,” Naidu pointed out.
4-lane Kolkata-Chennai railway project will boost growth: Naidu
Highlighting that the government is prioritising development of a railway transport system, the Chief Minister said a four-lane railway line will come up between Kolkata and Chennai to cut down on time for travel and transport of goods.
“It will take only two hours to travel from Visakhapatnam to Amaravati once the four-lane railway line is completed,” he stated and informed the gathering that the Centre has recently sanctioned a rail line for the capital city with Rs 2,500 crore.
On the delay in constructing the proposed railway zone in Visakhapatnam, Naidu accused the previous YSRC administration of failing to allocate land. Further, he announced that the foundation stone for the railway zone will soon be laid as the TDP-led NDA government had allotted 52 acres at Mudasarlova.
Declaring that the Polavaram Irrigation Project will be completed in two years, the Chief Minister said steps are being taken to bring water to the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district through the Polavaram left main canal.
Speaking on the issue pertaining to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Naidu said the State government is in consultation with the Centre to turn VSP profitable. He also appealed to the employees and management to strive for the same.
Asserting that there is no question of compromise with regard to the liquor policy, he warned of strict action against unauthorised liquor outlets (belt shops).
Earlier, the Chief Minister personally repaired a pothole by filling it with mortar. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha was among those present in the event. Later, a large pothole was also fixed in his presence by dumping material onto it by a truck.
Later in the day, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate to review development projects in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts in Uttarandhra.