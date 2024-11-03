CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Rs 860-crore mission to make AP pothole-free by Sankranti

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a mission to achieve pothole-free roads in the State, at a cost of Rs 860 crore.

Formally commencing the road repairs at Vennelapalem village in Pendurthi Assembly constituency of Anakapalli district on Saturday, Naidu instructed officials to ensure that all roads in the State are free of potholes by Sankranti.

Entrusting the responsibility of completing the task within two months to Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy and the Secretary of the Department, Naidu warned, “I will inspect all the roads through drones and will punish contractors who do not complete the works by Sankranti.”

Further, he remarked, “People visiting the State during the harvest festival should feel proud to have such beautiful roads here.”

Stating that majority of roads in the State were in an abysmal condition, Naidu accused the previous regime of neglecting repair works. He ridiculed former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for building a luxurious palace at Rushikonda with Rs 450 crore instead of roads.

Asserting that the State government has chalked out a clear plan for developing roads over the next five years, the Chief Minister said works to lay national highways with Rs 76,000 crore have begun and will be completed in the next two-and-a-half years.

Additionally, he explained that works for Bhogapuram-Mulapet road, Amaravati Outer Ring Road and Vijayawada East Bypass Road will be taken up at a cost of Rs 50,000 crore. “Over the next five years, roads and highways will be constructed in the State with a total expenditure of Rs 1.25 lakh crore,” Naidu pointed out.