No change in Polavaram height, says Nimmala Rama Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The war of words between Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu and former minister Ambati Rambabu has intensified as both accused each other of speaking lies on the status of Polavaram Irrigation Project.

On Saturday, Nimmala asserted that there was no change in the height of Polavaram, and demanded that YSRC leaders come up with evidence while making allegations against the TDP-led NDA government. “Ambati is known for his expertise in spewing lies. He does it though aware of facts only to be in the good books of his leader,” Nimmala charged.

In the wake of recent posts of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ambati alleging that the NDA government did not oppose the Centre’s decision to reduce Polavaram height from 45.72 to 41.15 metres, Nimmala lashed out at the YSRC. Ambati demanded that did Nimmala get official confirmation from either the Prime Minister or the Jal Shakti Minister on the original height of Polavaram.

Taking serious exception to Ambati’s comments, Nimmala said, “One can wake up a person who is sleeping, but cannot wake up a person who is acting sleeping. Who told you that the height of Polavaram is being reduced? If you have evidence, disclose it.”

Mocking the claims of Ambati, Nimmala questioned the sanity of the former minister. He also dared him to show evidence to the claim that `2,384 crore was diverted. “My sincere advise to Ambati and co. Give up your diversion politics,” he said.