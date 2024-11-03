Stakeholders push for swift action in Amaravati’s development

VIJAYAWADA: In a multi-stakeholder consultation hosted at Tulluru in Guntur, the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) underscored the urgent need to expedite support for Amaravati’s growth. This initiative, attended by diverse stakeholders, emphasised the importance of collaboration and resource allocation to transform the city into a regional economic hub.
Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar stressed that Amaravati’s future hinges on swift, cohesive action, as local farmers, landowners, and community members await tangible economic progress.
The session facilitated a deep dive into the draft Environment and Social Systems Assessment (ESSA), a key document prepared by World Bank-ADB experts that outlines environmental and social considerations in the development plans for Amaravati.
A cross-section of attendees, including farmers, landless individuals, women, industry representatives, educational institutions, and voluntary organisations, expressed strong support for initiatives that would boost employment, skill development, and economic opportunity.
They urged the CRDA to expedite the completion of land pooling and registration of returnable plots and called for prompt disbursement of annuity payments and pensions. Stakeholders also advocated for strengthening the Competent Authority Offices to address grievances effectively and efficiently.
Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) Managing Director Lakshmi Parthasarathy Bhaskar highlighted Amaravati’s potential as an economic engine for Andhra Pradesh, envisioning it as a centre for employment, education, and innovation.
The establishment of national research institutions and Central government offices in the city, stakeholders argued, would solidify Amaravati’s position as a vital administrative and economic hub.
Representatives from both the World Bank and ADB, including specialists like Warren Paul Mayes and Gerald Paul Ollivier, engaged directly with stakeholders, addressing specific concerns and exploring possible solutions.
CRDA and ADCL officials reiterated their commitment to Amaravati’s development, with Additional Commissioner Praveen Chand outlining future collaborative initiatives.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to hold a follow-up session in New Delhi on November 11, with both banks pledging to release funds for the first and second phases of the project by December 17.