Stakeholders push for swift action in Amaravati’s development

VIJAYAWADA: In a multi-stakeholder consultation hosted at Tulluru in Guntur, the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) underscored the urgent need to expedite support for Amaravati’s growth. This initiative, attended by diverse stakeholders, emphasised the importance of collaboration and resource allocation to transform the city into a regional economic hub.

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar stressed that Amaravati’s future hinges on swift, cohesive action, as local farmers, landowners, and community members await tangible economic progress.

The session facilitated a deep dive into the draft Environment and Social Systems Assessment (ESSA), a key document prepared by World Bank-ADB experts that outlines environmental and social considerations in the development plans for Amaravati.

A cross-section of attendees, including farmers, landless individuals, women, industry representatives, educational institutions, and voluntary organisations, expressed strong support for initiatives that would boost employment, skill development, and economic opportunity.

They urged the CRDA to expedite the completion of land pooling and registration of returnable plots and called for prompt disbursement of annuity payments and pensions. Stakeholders also advocated for strengthening the Competent Authority Offices to address grievances effectively and efficiently.