Vasireddy seeks action on ex-MP Gorantla Madhav for revealing names of rape victims

VIJAYAWADA: Former chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Vasireddy Padma on Saturday lodged a complaint against YSRC leader and former Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, and a vernacular TV news channel for revealing the names of multiple rape victims, including minors. The development is significant as it comes just days after Vasireddy resigned from the YSRC.

She met NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu at his office to lodge the complaint. She said Madhav divulged the names of six victims of rape, including two minors while speaking on a news channel. She pointed out that the video posted on YouTube has garnered over 12,000 views in the last 11 days. Following the complaint, the video was deleted.

In her complaint, she said, “It is with great pain and anguish that I am reporting a serious offence wherein the identities of multiple victims of rape (including minors) have been compromised. The amount of torture and mental harassment these poor women endure on account of such irresponsible statements is just unfathomable. Besides damaging their reputation in the society, such statements also tend to put at risk the personal safety and privacy of the victims as well as their families.”

‘If law permits, such people should be hanged publicly’

Addressing the gathering at Vennelapalem in Anakapalli district, Naidu questioned if the persons involved in the rape of children are humans or animals. “If law permits, such people should be hanged publicly to send a strong message that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated,” he stressed.

Expressing shock over the incident, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita condemned the brutal rape and murder of the minor girl. She announced that she will visit the bereaved family on Sunday and hand over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. She asserted that the culprit will be punished severely.