KURNOOL: Days after the Telangana Tourism Department resumed ferry services from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam in the Krishna River, its counterpart in Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to launch a similar service soon.

As part of the plan, the State Tourism Department will operate two boats -- one with a seating capacity of 100 and another with 150. However, only one boat is likely to be operated in the first phase. Ticket prices for one-way trip have been fixed at Rs 2,000 for adults and Rs 1,600 for children, and Rs 3,000 for adults and Rs 2,400 for children for round trips.

Speaking to TNIE, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Srisailam unit manager B Penchal Reddy explained, “Due to ample water in the Krishna River, the services will begin in early or mid-November.”

Further, he highlighted that while the Telangana government has introduced only the transport services, AP Tourism has added special tourism packages that include transport, temple visits and accommodation.

He recalled that the services were suspended last year due to the lack of sufficient water in the river and reservoir. However, following the incessant rains this year, the Krishna River is abundantly filled.

Penchal Reddy stated that the special trips from Srisailam to Akka Mahadevi caves located in the Nallamala forest range in Telangana will also be facilitated. He mentioned that the trip features a minimum of four-hour-travel to reach the caves from Pathalaganga in Srisailam.

Five boats set aside for ferry services

The Telangana government has fixed ticket prices, including forest entry fee, at Rs 650 for adults and Rs 520 for children.

Asserting that the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, Port, Irrigation, Revenue and Police Departments have made foolproof arrangements for the ferry services, Penchal Reddy said, “As many as five boats have been set aside for the ferry services -- one for dam site and four for Akka Mahadevi cave tour. The services will continue as long as there is sufficient water flow in the River.”