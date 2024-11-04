Autobiography of ex-minister Galla Aruna Kumari released

VISAKHAPATNAM: The autobiography of former minister Galla Aruna Kumari was released at a programme organised by the Writers Academy at the Alluri Vigyan Kendra in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, former Rajya Sabha member Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad praised Aruna Kumari as an “Angry Young Woman” and explained that the book is divided into three parts of her journey -- from the village to America, from America to the village, and from there to politics.

On the occasion, he shared his acquaintance with Aruna Kumari and her husband Ramachandra Naidu in the US. Yarlagadda explained that he remembered an incident where an Executive Officer involved in corruption at the Kanipakam temple was transferred after he informed the then Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy, who was undergoing treatment in America at that time. Yarlagadda mentioned that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is referenced 44 times in the book.

He noted that without Aruna Kumari’s father Rajagopal Naidu, Chandrababu Naidu would not have had a political career. Prof GSN Raju, VV Ramanamurthy, Prof Balamohan Das, Dr Ramadevi, film producer Sudharani, and others were present.