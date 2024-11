TIRUPATI/KADAPA: With the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) recently declaring 54 mandals in five districts of Rayalaseema as drought-hit during the Kharif season, The New Indian Express interacted with farmers in Annamayya district to bring to light the issues faced by them due to the lack of water.

In Kalakada, a severely drought-affected mandal in Annamayya district, dwindling water resources have impacted agriculture activity. With irrigation ponds and wells drying up, farmers are struggling to cultivate their lands. Known for producing tomatoes, groundnuts and paddy, the region has witnessed a sharp decline in acreage due to unfavourable conditions. This year, farmers cultivated groundnuts in 816 acres, tomatoes on 1,427 acres, and rice in 339 acres — which is around 38% to 45% less than the previous years. As a result, farmers have been facing severe losses, particularly with groundnut yield falling short of expectations. Additionally, livestock farmers are also struggling to provide fodder for their cattle.

SV Naidu, a ryot from Kalakada, rued, “I planted tomatoes in 25 acres and spent up to Rs 1 lakh. We have seen little rain this Kharif season. The quantity and quality of my produce have also declined, further forcing me to sell it at a low price.”

Several mandals reel under drought in Rayalaseema dists

The situation is dire in the entire Pileru constituency.

All the affected mandals have been identified in five Rayalaseema districts of Ananthapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, Kurnool, and Chittoor. At 19, Annamayya district has the highest number of severely drought-affected mandals. These include Galiveedu, Chinnamandem, Sambeppalli, T Sundarapalli, Rayachoti, Lakkireddipalli, Ramapuram, Veeraballe, Tamballapalle, Gurrankonda, Kalakada, Pileru, Kalikiri, Valmikipuram, Kurabalakota, B Kothakota, Madanapalle, and Nimmannapalle.

Another farmer from Chinnamandem, lamented, “I have 30 acres of land. However, this year we have not cultivated anything due to lack of rain. We were even forced to sow paddy in Karthika Masam for food grains, but it dried up.”

To gauge the severity of the issue, agricultural officials in Annamayya district have employed scientific methods to estimate groundnut yield cultivated during the Kharif season. Recently, a crop-cutting experiment, conducted in over six acres to assess the groundnut harvest, revealed that a yield of 1,200 kg was recorded, equating to approximately 194 kg per acre and translating to only five bags of produce.