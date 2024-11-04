Heinous crime exposes ugly reality of horticultural nurseries in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With over 2,000 farmers cultivating horticultural crops on approximately 5,000 hectares and employing over 50,000 workers, the Kadiyam Nurseries are renowned across India for their extensive collection of flowers and gardens.

Located 15 km from Rajamahendravaram, the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh in East Godavari district, Kadiyam Nurseries has recently been in the spotlight as a preferred destination for various tourism development projects.

However, behind the fame of these flower gardens lies the challenging reality faced by nursery workers, who lack proper facilities, with an urgent need for enhanced security, especially for women. The lack of security came to light following the recent gang-rape and murder of a 43-year-old nursery worker by local farm workers in Burrilanka village.

Despite the large workforce and an estimated annual business of approximately Rs 800 crore, government officials from the labour and women and child welfare departments have yet to conduct a comprehensive study on the working conditions of female workers in the region.

It is noteworthy that nearly 50,000 farm workers are employed in these gardens, about 25,000 of whom are women. Many of these workers have migrated from villages along the Andhra-Odisha border, North Andhra districts, and Chhattisgarh. Widespread criticism has been directed at nursery owners, who are accused of profiting significantly while neglecting worker welfare.

The 43-year-old victim, originally from Paralakhemundi, a municipality in Odisha, was gang-raped and murdered by four individuals on October 15. After the crime, the accused disposed of her body in a canal connected to the Godavari River. The police have since arrested the accused, who are now in judicial custody.