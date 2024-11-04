Irrigation, industries key to curb migration from Srikakulam district: Union Min Kinjarapu Ram Mohan

SRIKAKULAM: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday reaffirmed the commitment of the TDP-led NDA government to curb migration from Srikakulam district by focusing on the development of irrigation and industries.

Sharing his growth vision for the district and State with the reporters in Srikakulam, Ram Mohan Naidu said, “We are advancing with a focus on completing the Vamsadhara Phase 2 works by June 2025 and linking the Vamsadhara and Nagavali Rivers,” he stated. Additionally, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is underway for a coastal corridor connecting Bhogapuram Airport to Mulapeta Port, alongside plans for a new airport in Srikakulam. “Plans are also in place to establish a titanium complex in the district,” he revealed.

He thanked the people of the district for the warm reception given to CM Chandrababu Naidu during his recent visit and further elaborated on his development goals for Srikakulam. Lambasting the previous YSRC government, he alleged, “The previous government neglected irrigation and industrial projects in the district, failing to allocate even a single paisa for the four major rivers—Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Mahendra Tanaya, and Bahuda—to expand irrigation.”