Loksatta president Jayaprakash raises alarm over Andhra Pradesh's Rs 9.64 lakh crore debt

VIJAYAWADA: Loksatta president Jayaprakash Narayan expressed concern over Andhra Pradesh's debt, which has reached Rs 9.64 lakh crore.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, he stated that two-thirds of the Central funds and the State government’s revenue are directed toward interest payments an issue unique to Andhra Pradesh, where the debt burden has increased to 68%.

He criticized the previous regime for neglecting wealth creation and allowing basic infrastructure to deteriorate.

Underlining the need for the development of Amaravati as the capital, he urged that the representatives of the people focus on securing the State’s future.

The Loksatta president expressed public confidence in Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s ability to restore financial stability to the State.

Emphasizing the need to improve educational standards, he noted that, while government spending per student is high, the final outcomes remain low, with 80% of government school students struggling with basic literacy. He suggested that a greater emphasis be placed on skill development.

He urged political leaders to avoid divisive practices and called for the development of basic infrastructure to achieve growth. Additionally, he condemned recent instances of individuals taking the law into their own hands and stressed the importance of maintaining order for a stable future.