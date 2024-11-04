Minister launches development projects in Chatrai mandal

VIJAYAWADA: Housing, Information & Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy reiterated commitment to develop the State and work for the upliftment of the poor. The minister launched several development projects in Chatrai mandal of Eluru district on Sunday.

The works include CC roads construction in Chatrai and Chanubanda villages with a budget of Rs 25 lakh, and Rs 50 lakh. He also launched road repair works in Chanubanda village, personally filling the potholes as part of the latest Mission Pothole-Free Andhra Pradesh.

During a press briefing in Chanubanda, the minister highlighted the State government’s commitment to improving roads across the State, citing a budget allocation of Rs 820 crore, including Rs 76 crore for road repair works in Eluru district.

He also informed of additional developmental initiatives with Rs 1,600 crore allocated for various projects, and an allocation of Rs 20 crore for the development of Nuzvid constituency. R&B department SE John Moshe and other public representatives were present.