Protocol lapse at DRC meet irks MP

NELLORE: A protocol lapse at the District Development Review Committee (DRC) meeting irked Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy at the Zilla Parishad office here on Sunday, and he staged a walkout from the venue.

The officials who presented bouquets to Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana and Minorities Welfare Minister N Md Farooq, overlooked Vemireddy, who was present on the dais.

Annoyed by the snub, Vemireddy left the venue with his wife and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy.

Responding promptly to the protocol lapse, Anam and Narayana reached out to Vemireddy, and urged him to return.

Terming the incident unintentional, Anam said, “We apologise to Vemireddy for the protocol lapse. I request the District Collector to ensure that this kind of incident does not happen at the official meetings in the future. We regret this oversight and reaffirm our high regard for Vemireddy.”

In a show of support, TDP MLAs, including Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, also reached out to Vemireddy, clarifying that the incident was unintentional.