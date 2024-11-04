Rushikonda buildings are not pvt property to blame YSRC: Gudivada

VIJAYAWADA: Strongly condemning the remarks of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the Rushikonda tourism project, former minister Gudivada Amarnath has said it is time the ruling dispensation focuses on serious issues instead of moving in circles to criticise the previous YSRC government.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Gudivada accused Naidu of trying to project that the Rushikonda buildings were constructed for YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, besides creating an impression that they are not public property.

In the tour programme of Naidu, it was mentioned that he would visit the tourism buildings at Rushikonda, which showed that the government had acknowledged the purpose for which the buildings were constructed, he pointed out.

“The remarks of Naidu after going round the Rushikonda buildings are highly objectionable. If he intends to throw open the buildings for public view, Naidu should also put on display the State Secretariat, Assembly, and other temporary structures built at an exorbitant cost by the previous TDP regime,” Gudivada observed.

“The contrast should be seen by people to understand the mindset of the two CMs,” he said, adding that huge amounts were spent by Naidu for his official residence during his previous term as Chief Minister.

“Vizag has no proper facility for the stay of VVIPs and captains of industry. Hence, the tourism project was taken up. Naidu should think in terms of how best to make use of the buildings instead of brooding on the subject of lavishness,” Gudivada said.