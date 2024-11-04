Stop politicising rapes & murders: Anitha to YSRC

NELLORE: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha slammed the YSRC for politicising rapes and murders. The TDP-led NDA government is committed to the safety and security of women and children, she asserted.

The Home Minister visited the family of the three-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered by a close relative at Alivelu Mangapuram ST Colony in Vadamalapet mandal of Tirupati district on Sunday.

After consoling the bereaved family, she handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the girl’s parents. She assured the family that the government will ensure that the accused is awarded stern punishment by fast tracking the case trial.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha said, “It is unfortunate and disturbing that the YSRC is attempting to exploit this heart-wrenching incident. Where was this concern for safety and security of women and children during its regime?”

Highlighting the initiatives taken by police for effective maintenance of law and order in the State, she said, “We are determined to create a safer Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that no efforts will be spared to ensure the safety of people.”

More CCTV cameras are being installed in the State to step up vigilance. The police have intensified crackdown on anti-social elements. An Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has been set up to curb the ganja menace and drug abuse in the State, she highlighted.

She underlined the need for strengthening surveillance to prevent crimes and ensure the safety and security of women and children. Special emphasis will be laid on curbing ganja menace and protection of youth from drug abuse, she added.