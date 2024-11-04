Youth attacks student for rejecting his love proposal in Andhra's Medak

MEDAK: A stalker, who was allegedly harassing a degree student for the passed two months had attacked her with a knife, for rejecting his proposal for a romantic relationship at Medak degree College on Monday.

According to sources, the girl is studying degree through an open university. On Monday, when she came to attend the examination at Medak Degree College, the accused Chaitanya attacked the girl resulting in serious injuries to her right hand.

She was immediately rushed to a government hospital here. Medak police are searching for Chaitanya, who came to meet the girl from Bengaluru.