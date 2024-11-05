Child Care Centres must register under Juvenile Justice Act by November 11: Official

VIJAYAWADA: All child care centres, regardless of existing licenses, must register under Section 41 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, said Additional District Supervising Officer of Women Development and Child Welfare Department, P Jyoti, on Monday.

This mandate includes both government and non-governmental organisations providing care for vulnerable children, such as those needing protection or those involved with the law. According to the recent amendments to the Act in 2021 and related regulations in 2022, compliance with this registration is essential, irrespective of other authorisations held.

A notice from the Department of Child Welfare and Reform Services, issued on October 22, advises interested parties to apply by November 11. Required documents must be submitted to the Director of Child Welfare and Reformation Services in Vijayawada. Applications should be sent by Speed Post or Registered Post, with electronic copies emailed to cci.reg2024@gmail.com. Detailed guidelines are available at http://wdcw.ap.gov.in.

For more details, contact 77803 99779 and 99480 57583.