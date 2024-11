VIJAYAWADA: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Monday, decided to invite fresh tenders for all the works related to the development of Amaravati Capital City after cancelling all the old tenders called during 2014-19.

Except for the State Assembly and the High Court buildings, the invitation of tenders for all the remaining development works will be completed by December 31.

For the two iconic buildings of Assembly and High Court, the tender process will be completed by January 31, 2025.

The Chief Minister directed officials to complete all the works of the capital city within three years, and Amaravati should be developed as one of the top five cities in the world.

Disclosing the decisions taken at the CRDA meeting to mediapersons, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana said with the previous YSRC regime stalling all the development works in Amaravati, the TDP-led NDA government constituted a technical committee comprising chief engineers on July 24 to suggest way forward on the capital city project.

The committee submitted its report to the government on October 29, and the CRDA meeting approved all the 23 suggestions made by it for the cancellation of old tenders.

“As we cannot invite new tenders until cancelling the old tenders, the CRDA approval in this regard is crucial in taking forward the development works of Amaravati Capital City,” the Municipal Administration Minister said.