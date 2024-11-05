Ministerial group set up to curb ganja menace in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to study issues related to the prevalence of ganja, other narcotic substances, and illicit liquor. The group will also suggest measures for the rehabilitation of addicts and their reintegration into society. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued orders to this effect.

According to the order, the Ministry of Home will serve as the nodal department, with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita as the chairperson of the GoM, and IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Excise and Prohibition Minister Kollu Ravindra, Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani, and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav as members. The Principal Secretary (Home) will act as the member-convenor of the GoM. Additionally, the GoM may invite other ministers and officials for deliberations.

As per the GO, the main focus of the ministers’ panel will be on 11 terms of reference proposed by the Home department. The panel will submit its report and recommendations to the State government.

Building on insights gained during the 100-day action plan on ganja eradication, the GoM will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the current status of production, prevalence, and consumption of narcotic substances, illicit liquor, and smuggling activities. It will review the operational efficiency of existing rehabilitation centres across the State.

The ministers’ panel will also engage with stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, public health experts, and community-based organisations, to understand issues surrounding the prevention of narcotics consumption.

“The GoM shall propose appropriate measures to enhance enforcement and prosecution for drug trafficking and illicit liquor production. It will assess the existing capacity for rehabilitating people suffering from addiction and propose strategies to improve such facilities, ensuring quality care and the social and financial reintegration of recovered individuals,” the order read.

Additionally, the ministerial group will examine conditions in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region concerning the cultivation of ganja and smuggling. It will recommend steps to eradicate the ganja menace in the State.