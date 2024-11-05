Prakasam review meet focuses on growth projects

ONGOLE: Prakasam district’s key officials convened for a District Review Committee (DRC) meeting on Monday at the district Collectorate conference hall on Monday. Chaired by Anam Ram Narayana Reddy, Endowments Minister and district in-charge, the meeting brought together District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, Social Welfare Minister Dr DSBV Swamy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, and other officials.

The committee reviewed the progress of State and Central government welfare schemes, with a focus on agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and irrigation projects.

The Minister emphasised the importance of the Veligonda Reservoir Project, describing it as a lifeline for the drought-prone district and essential for providing irrigation to over 4.5 lakh acres and drinking water to around 22 lakh residents in Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa districts.

The conservation of the prized Ongole cattle breed was also discussed, with plans to expand the Chadalawada Cattle Breeding Centre.

Additional priorities included temple land protection, enhanced farmer support, and monitoring Tamil Nadu boats in local waters. Leaders pledged to collaborate for the district’s comprehensive development.