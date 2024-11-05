TTD and Waqf Board different, asserts TTD board chairman BR Naidu

TIRUPATI: Responding to the AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement on implementation of Hindu-only policy in appointments of TTD board members and non-Muslims in Waqf Board by the NDA, TTD board chairman BR Naidu termed the attempt to draw parallels between the TTD and Waqf Board fundamentally flawed and baseless.

In a pointed response on Monday, Naidu characterised the Waqf Board as essentially a real estate operation, distinctly different from Tirumala’s status as a sacred Hindu temple. Naidu also addressed ongoing calls to employ only Hindus in the temple, stating, “There have been demands for many years that non-Hindus should not be in Tirumala. It is not my personal opinion. Sanatana Dharma says only Hindus should be there. We are working on that and will decide in the first board meeting.”