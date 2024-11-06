Andhra Pradesh Cabinet likely to take several key decisions on November 6

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu scheduled to be held at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, is likely to take several key decisions.

According to sources, the foremost issue on the agenda of the Cabinet meeting is the Land Grabbing Prohibition Bill, which is expected to be introduced in the ensuing Assembly session.

During the presentation of white paper ‘Misappropriation of Natural Resources - Land, Mines, Minerals and Forests’ at the State Secretariat in July, Naidu announced that a new AP Land Grabbing Act on the lines of the Gujarat Land Grabbing Act, 2020, will be enacted.

He asserted that strict action will be taken against those who indulge in illegal activities like exploiting natural resources and looting people and government properties. The enactment of the Act has become a necessity as 80% of complaints being received at various meetings are land-related.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss 34% reservation for BCs in nominated posts, one of the assurances of the ruling coalition to the BCs in the run-up to the elections. A decision on cancelling the GO 77 is likely to be taken. The Cabinet may take a call on the proposed steel plant in Anakapalle district.

According to sources, the agenda for the Cabinet meeting includes the sports, IT, Drone and semiconductor policies.

The last three were reviewed by the Chief Minister, who directed officials that the drone policy of AP should be the best in the country, and it should attract more investments.

After the Cabinet meeting, Naidu will chair a high-level meeting to discuss the 10-point action plan for the State’s development. It will be both offline and online. The theme of the meeting is ‘Simple Government - Effective Governance’.