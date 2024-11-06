Andhra Pradesh Chambers Business Expo to boost growth of MSMEs

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) announced the AP Chambers Business Expo 2024 at a curtain-raiser event on Tuesday.

Scheduled for November 29 to December 1 at SS Convention, Vijayawada, the event aims to bolster the State’s business landscape.

Minister for MSME, Kondapalli Srinivas, lauded the initiative and highlighted six new State policies designed to accelerate the State’s annual growth to 15%. He emphasised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of ‘Think Global and Act Global.’ AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao called for better support for MSMEs, including the creation of MSE Facilitation Centres and District Industries Centres. CEO Nandani Salaria added that the government’s Cluster Development and RAMP schemes would aid 20,000 MSMEs Statewide. The Expo’s theme, ‘Connect. Build. Grow.,’ aims to create networking opportunities.