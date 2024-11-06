Andhra Pradesh: Police won’t buckle under political pressure, says DGP

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s remarks on law and order in the State, and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao asserted that the police won’t buckle under political pressure.

Pawan on Monday had raised concerns over the law and order situation in the State and said if he was the State Home Minister, “things would be different”. The remarks were seen as direct criticism of Anitha, who is holding the department currently.

Emphasising the importance of law and order for the State’s development, he had asked the DGP, senior police officials, and district collectors not to ignore their responsibility. He advised them not to shield anyone based on caste or connections, affirming that he does not endorse such biases.

Acknowledging that there were certain lapses under the previous YSRC regime as police could not perform their duties efficiently, DGP Rao maintained that the department is addressing the problem from the roots in order to ensure that similar issues don’t recur in the future.

The DGP and the Home Minister, along with other officials, attended the passing out parade of probationary DSPs at the Anantapur police training centre on Tuesday. On the occasion, they presented awards to probationary DSPs for their outstanding performance in firing, training modules, indoor and outdoor sports.

Speaking to mediapersons, the DGP asserted that top priority was being given to safety of women, children and other vulnerable sections of the society. Recalling the incident of attack on TDP office in Mangalagiri under the YSRC regime, he opined that police failed to investigate the case properly due to various reasons.