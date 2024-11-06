APTRANSCO to set up 19 new power substations at a cost of Rs 5,407 crore

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant push to boost the power transmission infrastructure, the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) has undertaken a Rs 5,407 crore project to set up 19 new substations and corresponding power lines across the State.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate a key part of this initiative, a 400/220 KV substation, on November 7 at Thalayapallem in Thullur mandal of Guntur district, informed District Collector Naga Lakshmi. The substation, built with Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) technology, falls within the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) limits, designed to meet future power needs as the capital area develops. The CM will also launch additional development projects virtually from the event.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and APTRANSCO CMD K Vijayanand, accompanied by APTRANSCO officials, inspected the arrangements. Following the launch of the Thulluru facility, Naidu is also scheduled to inaugurate four other substations and lay the foundation stone for an additional 14 substations and power lines.

He directed power sector officials to ensure seamless arrangements for the inauguration, stressing the need for timely execution of power infrastructure projects. He noted that with AP’s rising energy demand, these developments are critical for ensuring an uninterrupted, high-quality power supply across sectors. Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has also been closely monitoring the preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the event. Vijayanand urged power utilities to implement strategies to support a reliable power supply, as new investments continue to flow into AP.