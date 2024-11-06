CM Chandrababu Naidu sets March 2028 deadline for Polavaram

CWC urged to approve design of Polavaram diaphragm wall

They also informed the Chief Minister that a letter had been sent to the Central Water Commission (CWC) on October 24, seeking approval for the design of the diaphragm wall.

Pointing out that the length of the diaphragm wall should be 1,396 metres, the officials said works will be taken up in January if the CWC approves the design.

Further, they noted that the CWC’s permission was required for undertaking works simultaneously for the diaphragm wall and the ECRF (Earth-cum-Rock Filling).

The officials added they will get more clarity on technical aspects of taking up the works simultaneously following the workshop, which will begin on Wednesday and conclude on November 9.

The representatives of the construction company explained that if the works for the diaphragm wall and ECRF are taken up simultaneously, they will be completed by July 2027. If the works are taken up separately, they will be completed by March 2028. They pointed out that it will take at least one year to complete the D-wall and 24 months for the ECRF.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister directed the officials to hold discussions with the CWC on examining the possibilities to undertake works for the Diaphragm wall and ECRF simultaneously.

On the Polavaram Left Bank Canal, officials informed Naidu that 77% of the works had been completed so far and tenders were invited to take up works with Rs 960 crore, which will begin in December and be completed by July 2025.

When they pointed out that Rs 7,213 crore funds were needed for land acquisition and R&R (Relief and Rehabilitation) under phase-1 as 16,440 acres were still needed for the works, the Chief Minister advised the officials to take up these works simultaneously. He instructed the officials concerned to release the funds as and when necessary.

Additionally, the review meeting focussed on increasing the capacity of Polavaram Right Bank Canal to 30,000 cusecs. Naidu also instructed officials to take up construction of an iconic bridge on Polavaram. He added he will visit Polavaram sometime this month and release the plan for the project works.

The officials also briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation project.

They explained that Rs 2,463 crore was needed to supply irrigation water to three lakh acres. Further, Naidu also reviewed the progress of the Veligonda Project.