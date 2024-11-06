CM Chandrababu Naidu to launch major health initiative today

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to roll out a major health initiative to combat rising fatalities from cancer and heart disease, with a dual focus on universal cancer screenings and a specialised rapid-response system for heart attacks.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to inaugurate the programmes on Wednesday, marking a significant step in addressing two of the State’s leading health threats.

The initiative, led by the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, is in response to alarming State and national statistics. Cancer and heart disease rank among the top causes of death, with the State recording over 73,000 new cancer cases and 40,000 related deaths annually. Nationally, an estimated 1.4 million new cancer cases lead to 9,00,000 deaths each year. To tackle these numbers, the State government allocated more than Rs 680 crore in the previous fiscal year for cancer care, according to the department.

The cancer screening programme aims to provide universal access to early detection. Community Health Officers (CHOs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) will conduct door-to-door screenings for oral, breast, and cervical cancers across the State. A specialised mobile application will transmit screening results to government hospitals and NTR Vaidya Seva-affiliated facilities, enabling timely diagnosis and intervention.