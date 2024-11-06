Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan accuses Jagan of usurping land from Dalit ryots

GUNTUR: Deputy Chief Minister (Environment, Forest, Science and Technology, and Rural Water Resources) Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday inspected the lands of Saraswati Power and Industries at Machavaram in Palnadu district, owned by YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family.

Accusing the former Chief Minister of usurping land from Dalit farmers, the actor-politician quipped, “Jagan and his family first looted public land and now they are fighting for the same as if it is their asset.” Addressing a gathering after inspecting the land with Gurazala MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao, Palnadu District Collector Arun Babu and others, Pawan alleged that a total of 1,184 acres of land, including 710.06 acres in Vemavaram, 273 acres of Chennayapalem, 93.79 acres in Pinnelli, and 107.36 acres in Tangeda, was taken from local farmers on the promise of providing compensation and employment to youth.

“Of the total land, 1,043.75 acres were patta lands, while 75 acres were dotted lands, and 27 acres were assigned lands which Jagan usurped from Dalit farmers. This is a classic example of class war,” he alleged.

Pointing out that though the land was taken to establish a power plant, the Deputy CM said a plan was later formulated to establish a cement factory as the land has rich limestone reserves.

Noting that the YS family owns 86% shares in the company, he claimed, “These lands were taken on lease for 30 years when YS Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister. When Jagan became Chief Minister, the lease was extended by another 50 years. Taking advantage of his post, Jagan allotted 196 crore litres of Krishna water, which could be utilised for cultivation in over 700 acres of land. However, neither of the plants have been established.”

Stating that complaints were received regarding 400 acres of land belonging to the forest department being converted as revenue land, Pawan directed the Collector to initiate an in-depth probe into the issue.