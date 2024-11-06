Former minister Ambati Rambabu slams Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for ‘provocative’ speeches

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Ambati Rambabu lashed out at Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for ‘trespassing’ into the private property of Saraswati Power and Industries, and giving ‘provocative’ speeches even as the TDP-led NDA government has miserably failed to maintain law and order in the State.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he said Saraswati Power lands were purchased, but not allotted by the government as propagated. He termed the visit of Pawan Kalyan a part of diversion politics to cover up the government’s failure on law and order front.

Poking fun at Pawan Kalyan’s body language and his incoherent speeches, Ambati said the Deputy Chief Minister had realised the deterioration of law and order in the State five months after the formation of the NDA government, which was highlighted by the YSRC three months ago, and demanded the imposition of the President’s rule in the State. “Giving inflammatory speeches with hysterical body movements do not serve the purpose, and it is a clear indication of vindictive politics,” Ambati observed.