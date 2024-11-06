Karanam Balaram likely to rejoin TDP for political future of his son

ONGOLE: One more prominent leader from Prakasam district is likely to switch sides, and join the NDA coalition if the recent developments are of any indication.

The recent meeting of Karanam Balaram Krishna Murthy with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a function has given scope for speculation that the former Chirala MLA is thinking over his re-entry into the Telugu Desam Party.

If the speculation doing rounds in a section of political circles is to be believed, the former MLA is learnt to have held a few rounds of talks with his close followers, and came to a decision on his next political move. As per the decision, Karanam, along with his son, YCRC Chirala in-charge Venkatesh, will re-join the TDP soon, in view of his son’s political future.

Earlier, former MLC Pothula Sunitha, former minister Sidda Raghava Rao, Ongole Mayor G Sujatha, former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy switched over to NDA coalition. Just before the elections, the YSRC suffered from the defection of sitting Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Amanchi Krishna Mohan from Chirala and Bachina Krishna Chaitanya from Addanki.

Though many strong supporters and cadre have advised the former MLA in favour of re-joining the TDP, Balaram and his son seem to very cautious in taking a final decision.

“As we all know our leader Balaram is very close to Naidu, and he also has very good relations with Balineni as well. In Prakasam politics, Balineni, Balaram, Sidda and Ongole MP Magunta are well-known political friends for a long time, and we think this time this friendship may guide our leader Balaram to take a correct political decision regarding his son’s future political career,” a strong follower of Balaram from Chirala constituency told TNIE.