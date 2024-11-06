NTR DISHA meet focuses on growth in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) convened on Tuesday to assess the implementation of various development programmes across the district.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, who chaired the meeting, briefed the media on key discussions, including the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission and a modernisation initiative for Primary Health Centres (PHCs), with Rs 130 crore allocated for Government General Hospital (GGH) development.

Sivanath emphasised the role of drones and advanced technologies in agriculture, particularly in promoting natural farming practices, an area where Andhra Pradesh leads nationally. He also announced plans to establish a National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD) cluster in Tiruvuru, aimed at boosting rural training, certification, and employment initiatives in alignment with the Chief Minister’s “One Entrepreneur per Household’ vision.

Local MLAs raised various issues at the meeting, including Tiruvuru’s potential for wind energy projects, ongoing housing initiatives for the underprivileged, and essential infrastructure needs in hospitals. The meeting also covered progress in the Jal Jeevan Mission, drainage development, and projects under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA).