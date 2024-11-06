Overall development of Bapatla district will be ensured: Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy

GUNTUR: All necessary measures will be taken to ensure the overall development of Bapatla, said Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy at the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting held on Tuesday.

The district in-charge minister reviewed the progress of developmental projects and the implementation of welfare schemes. Local MLAs highlighted issues in their respective constituencies, presenting them to the panel.

The Minister emphasised the need for public representatives to coordinate with officials to address issues in their constituencies and to work toward the welfare and development of the people. He noted that, despite financial constraints, the government is implementing the NTR Bharosa pension and Deepam schemes.

He mentioned that the Union government has launched the Vikasit Bharat initiative to develop India into the world’s third-largest economy.

He remarked that upgrading security measures at district beaches has significantly boosted tourist footfall.