Overall development of Bapatla district will be ensured: Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy

GUNTUR: All necessary measures will be taken to ensure the overall development of Bapatla, said Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy at the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting held on Tuesday.
The district in-charge minister reviewed the progress of developmental projects and the implementation of welfare schemes. Local MLAs highlighted issues in their respective constituencies, presenting them to the panel.
The Minister emphasised the need for public representatives to coordinate with officials to address issues in their constituencies and to work toward the welfare and development of the people. He noted that, despite financial constraints, the government is implementing the NTR Bharosa pension and Deepam schemes.
He mentioned that the Union government has launched the Vikasit Bharat initiative to develop India into the world’s third-largest economy.
He remarked that upgrading security measures at district beaches has significantly boosted tourist footfall.
He also reviewed the implementation of MGNREGS and the housing scheme, under which over 50,400 houses have been allocated in the district, with 16,362 houses already completed. Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad stated that the agriculture sector would benefit greatly if irrigation water reaches every acre of farmland in the district.
He added that modernisation and renovation of the Buckingham Canal could improve boat transport, increase income, and reduce pollution. He also called for prioritising the reconstruction of Motupalli Vodarevu, built in the 13th century, to benefit the local aqua industry.
Minister of Energy Gottipati Ravikumar highlighted delays in the Korisepadu lift irrigation project and directed officials to expedite the construction.