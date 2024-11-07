Activist’s release: Kadapa SP shifted

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the ruling TDP leaders expressed their displeasure against Kadapa SP V Harshavardhan Raju at the District Review Committee meeting, the State government transferred him and he was asked to report to the DGP office.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued an order to this effect on Wednesday. Annamayya district SP Vasana Vidya Sagar Naidu was given full additional charge of Kadapa district until further orders.

The transfer of the SP was effected in the wake of arrest and immediate release of Varra Ravindra Reddy, a Pulivendula-based social media activist. He was accused of making derogatory posts on social media platforms against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh, APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy and others during the YSRC regime.

Based on a case registered against him, police took him into custody on Tuesday night, but released him within a few hours after serving a notice, for which the SP faced TDP men’s ire.