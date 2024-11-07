Congress demands rollback of electricity tariff

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) strongly opposed the State government’s proposal to hike power tariffs, warning that such a move would severely burden the people of the State.
In a unique protest, Congress party workers, led by APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy, gathered at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada and held lanterns to symbolise the government’s failure to light the way for the people. They called for the immediate rollback of Rs 17,000 crore electricity surcharge adjustment.
“The power tariff hike implemented under the pretext of an ‘adjustment’ is a direct result of the YSRC’s mismanagement. Within just five months of taking office, this government is planning to impose a crushing financial burden on the people, particularly in the form of skyrocketing electricity charges,” Sharmila said.
Pointing out that the State is burdened with an additional Rs 6,000 crore, she said now there are fears of another Rs 11,000 crore surcharge.
She demanded CM N Chandrababu Naidu to exert pressure on the NDA government at the Centre for release of funds. “The Congress demands an immediate rollback of the surcharge adjustment and a investigation into the alleged irregularities in power purchases and distribution. We also call for refunds for the people who have already been unfairly burdened by these additional charges,” she said.