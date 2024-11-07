Congress demands rollback of electricity tariff

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) strongly opposed the State government’s proposal to hike power tariffs, warning that such a move would severely burden the people of the State.

In a unique protest, Congress party workers, led by APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy, gathered at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada and held lanterns to symbolise the government’s failure to light the way for the people. They called for the immediate rollback of Rs 17,000 crore electricity surcharge adjustment.

“The power tariff hike implemented under the pretext of an ‘adjustment’ is a direct result of the YSRC’s mismanagement. Within just five months of taking office, this government is planning to impose a crushing financial burden on the people, particularly in the form of skyrocketing electricity charges,” Sharmila said.